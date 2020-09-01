Image caption Three men were injured on Wells Road, in the Knowle area of Bristol, in February

A man accused of stabbing bystanders as he roller-skated down a street has been cleared of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

Benjamin Bridgeman, who has schizophrenia, was accused of brandishing a kitchen knife in Knowle, Bristol, on 25 February.

The 38-year-old was cleared of eight counts at Bristol Crown Court, including three of attempted murder.

He had suffered a "mental health crisis", his family said.

The court heard the defendant, who was born without his left arm, had a history of obsessive compulsive disorder since he was 15 and had used cannabis and LSD to try to control his social anxiety.

He had stopped using cannabis a week before the incident, telling the psychiatrist the day before that he believed his family "were going to be... killed by aliens" and he "was going to be taken away to be sacrificed".

He also believed "the world was split into good people and bad people in battle with each other".

Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 50, were injured in the incident in Wells Road.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from forensic psychiatrists who said the defence of "insanity" should be available to Mr Bridgeman.

Judge Justice Griffiths told jurors the defendant was of good character and had never been in trouble with the police before.

In a statement, his family said it was grateful for the mental health care Mr Bridgeman had received since but said more resources needed to be made available "to prevent events like this reoccurring in the future".

It added: "We acknowledge the incident must have been terrifying for the victims. We are truly sorry it ever came to this."

Mr Benjamin, of Eva Turner Close, was also cleared of possession of an offensive weapon, the assault of an emergency worker and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.