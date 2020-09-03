Image copyright Cadbury Heath FC Image caption The memorial bench for Terry Green was set alight on 28 August

Football players and supporters from across Bristol have joined forces to replace a memorial bench destroyed in an arson attack.

The bench, dedicated to former Cadbury Heath FC volunteer Terry Green, was set alight on 28 August.

When an appeal was launched over the weekend, former Bristol City and Bristol Rovers players were among the first to donate.

The wooden seat is on the spot where Mr Green died of a heart attack in 2016.

Image copyright Cadbury Heath FC Image caption Terry Green was a much-loved member of Cadbury Heath Football Club

Steve Britton, the former physio at Cadbury Heath, set up the appeal which has raised about £1,500.

"I just wanted to do something to help," Mr Britton said.

"It's just been amazing to see how many people have donated. I set the initial target of £1,000 to replace the bench but we've smashed that so some money will go to charity now."

'Great pain'

Mr Britton said Mr Green, who he had known for more than 30 years, was someone who would "do anything for anyone".

Former Bristol player Scott Murray and ex Bristol-Rovers player Chris Lines both gave £100.

The current Bristol Rovers chairman Wael Al-Qadi also gave to the appeal.

Cadbury Heath FC chairman Steve Plenty said he and other club officials were grateful to the "Bristol football family" for their fundraising efforts.

The club described the arson as a "disgusting act" which had caused "great pain" to Mr Green's family.

Any money left over once the bench has been replaced will be split between the Cystic Fibrosis Comfort Fund and a charity chosen by Mr Green's family.