Image caption The second stabbing took place near Easton Community Centre

Police are increasing patrols after a second stabbing in 24 hours in one part of Bristol.

The latest attack in the early hours in Easton left a 29-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

Another man, aged 28, was treated by paramedics at the scene, near Easton Community Centre.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another stabbing on Sunday on Easton Road.

Avon and Somerset Police said the latest attack took place at 03:14 BST.

The 29-year-old victim had emergency surgery after being driven to hospital by a member of the public.

He was in a "life-threatening condition", the force said. The second victim is also in hospital but his injuries are not as serious.

Image caption Police said they would have an increased presence in the area

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the attacks were "deeply concerning" and police would be exploring the possibility they were linked.

He said: "A cordon remains in place so we can carry out detailed inquiries at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

"While this comes just 24 hours after a previous incident in Easton in which a man was stabbed, it's too early to say whether these events are linked - but clearly this will be a line of inquiry we'll thoroughly pursue."