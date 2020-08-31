Image caption Easton Road was cordoned off by police after the stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a stabbing which left a man in a critical condition.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds during disorder on Easton Road in Bristol at 04:30 BST on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said "several people" were involved in the disorder.

The force said the arrested man has been released under investigation. The victim remains in hospital but is no longer in a critical condition.