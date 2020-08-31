Bristol stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 31 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a stabbing which left a man in a critical condition.
The victim sustained multiple stab wounds during disorder on Easton Road in Bristol at 04:30 BST on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said "several people" were involved in the disorder.
The force said the arrested man has been released under investigation. The victim remains in hospital but is no longer in a critical condition.