Image copyright Bristol City FC Image caption Lee Johnson, manager at the time, presented Mrs Dodds with a special shirt when she turned 100

Bristol City FC have paid tribute to a superfan who has died at the age of 103.

Margaret Dodds watched her first match in 1970 and has seen the club play in all four divisions of English football.

The club announced her death on Twitter, saying it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her passing.

Speaking to the BBC in 2017, Mrs Dodds, of Weston-super-Mare, said being a Bristol City supporter was "something you never grow out of".

To celebrate her 100th birthday that year, Mrs Dodds was invited to the Robins training ground where she met players and then manager Lee Johnson. She was presented with a special shirt and a cake.

Club legend Brian Tinnion, who scored one of Bristol City's most famous goals when the club knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup, tweeted "RIP Margaret".

Former Ashton Gate stadium announcer Tim Shires also paid tribute saying: "Rest in peace Margaret, the red, red robin will forever be bobbing along for you."