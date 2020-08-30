Bristol stabbing: Man in critical condition in hospital
- 30 August 2020
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed.
He was attacked during disorder "involving several people" in Easton Road, Bristol, at about 04:30 BST, police said.
The injured man sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident, near the Esso petrol station, and remains in hospital.
Police have cordoned off the scene and sent additional patrols to the area as part of the investigation.