Image caption PC Darren Bond is due to face a misconduct hearing on Tuesday

An Avon and Somerset police officer who made and shared images of child abuse on internet forums is set to be sacked from the force.

PC Darren Bond is due to be sentenced on 21 September at Gloucester Crown Court after admitting eight offences relating to indecent images.

A misconduct hearing for gross misconduct will be held in public at force headquarters on Tuesday.

Bond, 46, was stationed at Kenneth Steele House in Bristol.

The misconduct hearing will hear evidence that two phones were seized when his home was searched in November 2017.

'Wholly abhorrent'

They contained 579 indecent images - some of the highest level of severity - and six movie files of children.

On 10 August, Bond admitted distributing the images through online chat forums.

Speaking after this court appearance, head of investigations Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: "This officer has pleaded guilty to wholly abhorrent offences and we utterly condemn his behaviour.

"Downloading or sharing indecent images of children perpetuates this vile industry and encourages offenders to commit acts of abuse.

"A full safeguarding review has been carried out to identify and address the risks posed by his offending."