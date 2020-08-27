Image caption The incident happened on Wells Road, in the Knowle area of Bristol, in February

A man accused of stabbing bystanders as he roller-skated down a street said he thought his family "were going to be... killed by aliens", a court has heard.

Benjamin Bridgeman, 38, who has schizophrenia, is accused of brandishing a kitchen knife on 25 February in the Knowle area of Bristol.

He faces eight charges at Bristol Crown Court, including three counts of attempted murder.

Evidence from forensic psychiatrist, Dr Stephen Attard was read to the jury.

He twice interviewed Mr Bridgeman and concluded "there is no indication in interview or in documents to suggest the defendant did not know the nature of what he was doing at the time of the offence".

As to whether he knew what he was doing was legally wrong, Dr Attard concluded: "On balance, I think the defence of insanity should be available in this case."

The court heard the defendant, who was born without his left arm, had a history of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder since he was 15 and had used cannabis and LSD to try to control his social anxiety.

He stopped using cannabis a week before the incident, telling the psychiatrist the day before the incident on the Wells Road, he thought he "was going to be taken away to be sacrificed".

He also believed "the world was split into good people and bad people in battle with each other".

Two men, aged 26 and 50 were injured in the attack. A third man, 26, was left with a head injury.

In addition to the three counts of attempted murder, Mr Benjamin, of Eva Turner Close, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, the assault of an emergency worker and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.