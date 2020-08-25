Image caption Work on Bristol's Grosvenor Hotel should have been completed by September 2017 but building work stopped

A developer who was found guilty of contempt of court has been told he can appeal against his conviction.

A judgement in July ruled Sanjiv Varma had breached court orders to disclose assets and made false statements.

It related to a plan by Grosvenor Property Developers Ltd to turn the old Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol into student flats, using £7m from investors.

The project was never completed, and liquidators have been investigating what happened for several years.

Mr Varma - a de facto director of the developer - has always denied any wrongdoing.

He faced prison for contempt of court, and was due to be sentenced next month but that hearing has now been stayed after he was given permission to appeal.

That permission was granted on Monday by Lord Justice Floyd.