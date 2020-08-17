Image copyright Avon and Somerset Constabulary Image caption Jamal Sheik-Mohammed admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

A man has been given a life jail sentence for stabbing his friend to death in a Bristol flat.

Jamal Sheik-Mohammed, 53, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility over the death of 32-year-old Bashir Abdullah in 2019.

Judge Peter Blair QC at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, ruled Sheik-Mohammed will serve a minimum of two years.

Police had questioned him shortly before the killing. Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched an inquiry.

Mr Abdullah died in Sheik-Mohammed's flat in Lansdowne Court, Easton, from stab wounds to the chest.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bashir Abdullah died from stab wounds at a flat in Bristol

Half an hour before the attack Sheik-Mohammed had visited the nearby police station in Trinity Road for voluntary questioning over reports he had been threatening to kill people from the Somali community.

The BBC has seen CCTV footage of the interview, in which he appears to be compliant and is seen to shake hands with the officer before leaving.

A close family member, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Sheik-Mohammed had "openly threatened people... a number of times" and was "hearing voices".

They said Sheik-Mohammed had come off psychotic medication about 10 years ago on the advice of health professionals.

They said: "He was kind of paranoid. But unfortunately the institutions were not very helpful in terms of giving him medication or supporting him, or preventing this incident."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Sheik-Mohammed spoke to officers at Trinity Road police station shortly before he stabbed his friend to death

They said they had called the police due to their concerns over Sheik-Mohammed's behaviour.

"I was told this is nothing to do with policing, it's to do with health."

Det Ch Insp Mike Buck said he understood "the wider community will have some concerns around the circumstances leading up to this tragic loss of life".

"We've initiated a domestic homicide review, which is being independently chaired.

"This will bring together all the agencies with involvement in the incident and in Jamal Sheik-Mohammed's care.

"We expect the review to be published later this year but tragically we may never know specifically what prompted Jamal to kill his friend Bashir."