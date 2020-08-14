Burst water main causes Winscombe A38 sinkhole
- 14 August 2020
A sinkhole caused by a burst water main has appeared on a busy commuter route, where a coach has become stuck.
The sinkhole appeared overnight on the A38 in Winscombe to the north of the A371 junction. The road is closed in both directions.
Avon and Somerset police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
Bristol Water said it was assessing the damage and a diversion is in place. North Somerset Council said the road will remain closed for several days.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.