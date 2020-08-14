Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The sinkhole appeared overnight on the A38 Bristol Road in Winscombe

A sinkhole caused by a burst water main has appeared on a busy commuter route, where a coach has become stuck.

The sinkhole appeared overnight on the A38 in Winscombe to the north of the A371 junction. The road is closed in both directions.

Avon and Somerset police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Bristol Water said it was assessing the damage and a diversion is in place. North Somerset Council said the road will remain closed for several days.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.