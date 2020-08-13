Image copyright Google Image caption The council said more than £260,000 is needed to maintain Jubilee Pool

A swimming pool may close due to mounting maintenance costs of at least £260,000, a city council has said.

The Jubilee Pool in Knowle, Bristol, is facing closure for the third time in eight years.

Campaigner Jules Laming said: "The council feels it is a fait accompli but it's not. We are ready to fight."

Community groups have previously fought off closure threats in 2012 and 2017. Three petitions have been launched in a bid to keep it open.

Bristol City Council, who own the pool, said in a statement: "Due to the size and age of the building, a minimum of £260,000 was already needed to allow the building to function and prevent further deterioration.

"Added to this would be the costs of making Covid-secure adaptions to ensure the building can operate safely.

"Parkwood Leisure, the operator, has worked with the council to assess all options but determined the facility has no long-term viable option for operating cost-effectively."

'Moral responsibility'

Cabinet member Asher Craig said council funding was "stretched like never before", adding: "We believe the closure of Jubilee Pool is the best option, ensuring that users are aware of the facilities available to them at nearby Hengrove and Bristol South."

Hengrove Pool is about three miles (approx five km) away but campaigners say it means a 40-minute bus ride.

Ms Laming said: "If you're looking at sustainable ways to get to facilities, people need to be able to walk to them, cycle to them.

"If you look at the range of people who use it, they're young parents with kids, elderly, disabled groups.

"It's situated right in the heart of the community.

"While I do have a degree of sympathy this pool is expensive to maintain, it is a council asset and they have a moral responsibility to maintain their assets."

The consultation runs until 7 October.