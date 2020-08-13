Two rescued from mud bank near Bristol city centre
- 13 August 2020
Two people have been rescued from mud along the banks of a waterway in Bristol city centre.
Three people got stuck on the banks of the Avon New Cut by Somerset Street in Redcliffe, near Temple Meads station, at 20:50 BST on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called and used a turntable ladder to rescue the man and woman, while a third person managed to get himself out.
All three received medical attention at the scene.