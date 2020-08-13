Bristol

Two rescued from mud bank near Bristol city centre

  • 13 August 2020
Mud rescue, Redcliffe
Image caption The rescue took place at the Avon New Cut, near Temple Meads station in Bristol

Two people have been rescued from mud along the banks of a waterway in Bristol city centre.

Three people got stuck on the banks of the Avon New Cut by Somerset Street in Redcliffe, near Temple Meads station, at 20:50 BST on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called and used a turntable ladder to rescue the man and woman, while a third person managed to get himself out.

All three received medical attention at the scene.
Image caption A third person managed to climb out of the muddy bank

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites