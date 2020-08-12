Image copyright Sarah Koury Image caption Alastair Currie, CEO of SLX Hire & Events said: “It was so important that Bristol participated in this national campaign"

Workers took part in a flash mob to highlight the "devastating" impact of the pandemic on the events industry.

Bristol's music venues were lit-up in red on Tuesday and 100 workers wearing black with red masks stood together at College Green.

The performance was part of the nationwide #WeMakeEvents red alert campaign, calling for government measures to save the sector.

DJ Ellie Holland said the city's events sector has been "temporarily floored".

"A full festival season of work and gigs in Bristol disappeared almost overnight and many of my colleagues here are now questioning the viability of ever resuming our much loved work.

"Seeing the Bristol events community come together to push this campaign really was heart-warming."

Image copyright Sarah Koury Image caption 100 events workers stood together in silent protest in front of Bristol's City Council building

Trade bodies, event companies, freelancers and artists have joined the city’s campaign.

Nicola Beech, Bristol City Council's cabinet member for strategic planning and city design, said cultural events and music are part of the city’s “identity”.

“Recent venue closures and job losses have been devastating. The empty stage on College Green highlights this reality and they have our full support," she added.

Image copyright Channon Wallace Image caption Nicola Beech from Bristol City Council said workers have "our full support’’

Events and entertainment association Plasa is behind the campaign and has suggested three government measures the sector wants implemented.

Grants, not loans, made available to businesses in the events supply chain

An extension to the furlough scheme until the industry is back to work

An extension of the self-employment scheme, tailored towards the industry

A Plasa spokesperson said without these measures the UK “risks losing” the talent and expertise of an industry that is “world-leading”.

“While many [people] are now able to go back to work, event businesses remain unable to generate meaningful income and will no doubt be the last back to work.

"The sector is on the brink of collapse."