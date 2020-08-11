Image caption Luke Jerram, pictured with the Palm Temple, was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Bristol in February 2020

A work of art first commissioned as part of the 600th anniversary of Florence Cathedral's dome is now on permanent display in Bristol.

Palm Temple is on show at the University of Bristol after being donated by Luke Jerram.

The artist says it is designed for contemplating nature, and highlights how many species are lost every year.

"I'm always keen to contribute to the creative landscape of the city," said Bristol resident Mr Jerram.

The installation was commissioned by Sky Arts in Italy as a celebration of the Duomo di Firenze, and was on public display in London earlier this year.

It is now on display outside the main entrance of the University of Bristol's School of Chemistry.

Image caption People can enter the artwork, made from cedar wood, for contemplation

The Palm Temple is a dome shape cut in half and assembled to signify the palms of two hands coming together in prayer.

Within the dome is an "extinction bell", which tolls once, 150 to 200 times a day, to indicate the number of species lost worldwide every 24 hours, the artist said.

Image caption The artwork contains stained glass and a mirrored floor which reflects the dome above

Mr Jerram worked with the university in 2019 on the project Gaia, featuring a large model of Earth, designed to give people the sensation experienced by astronauts looking at the planet from space.

Image caption At night, the artwork will be internally illuminated