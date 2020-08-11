Image copyright Lee Morgan Image caption Lee Morgan has been collecting replica shirt for over 30 years

A Bristol Rovers fan who has collected more than 150 of his favourite team's shirts is now a handful away from finishing his collection of opposition shirts.

Lee Morgan says he "dreads to think" how much he has spent and has "deliberately" not put a figure on it.

He has also been collecting shirts for teams he has seen Bristol Rovers play against.

But he says he can't bring himself to add a Bristol City shirt to his haul.

“I’m down to the last five or six [opposition shirts]," said Mr Morgan.

"It’s getting harder to find clubs like Dorchester Town, Eastleigh and Barnet."

Image copyright Lee Morgan Image caption The valuable 1991 Sampdoria home shirt

Mr Morgan has been collecting football shirts since he began attending matches with his father in 1988.

His passion for the famous blue-and-white quarters began aged 13 when his dad took him to his first home match at Eastville Stadium – now an IKEA superstore.

Since then, buying the home and away shirt has become an annual ritual.

Mr Morgan plans to hand his shirts on to his eldest son Jamie on the condition he never sells the collection, which includes some valuable items.

One, from Italian side Sampdoria when they won the title in 1991, is worth hundreds of pounds.

Image copyright Lee Morgan Image caption Lee Morgan with his son Jamie, 11, at Bristol Rovers' Memorial Stadium

The Rovers shirts hang in chronological order in the loft of Mr Morgan’s Portsmouth home.

He has every kit since the 1991-92 season, but is missing some key ones from 1989-90, a campaign that lives on in Rovers folklore as they pipped rivals Bristol City to the Division Three title.

But Mr Morgan said he will not buy a Bristol City shirt.

Keeping local rivalry at heart, he said: "I think even if they were on sale for £1 in a charity shop I wouldn't bother."