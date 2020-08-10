Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police have released this image recorded at 16:22 BST - eight minutes before the attack

Police have released CCTV footage of a car they wish to trace in connection with a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.

The 21-year-old victim, known by his stage names, K or K-Dogg, was hit by a car and racially abused after finishing work at Southmead Hospital on 22 July.

His injuries included a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Four men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, shortly before the attack and saw the vehicle.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption K said he had been left "traumatised" by the attack which had not only affected him, but his family and friends as well

The force said the attack is being treated as racially aggravated due to the language used by the occupants of the car immediately following the incident which took place at 16:30 BST.

K, a keen footballer, has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

Doctors told him if he had not been so physically fit he would have died at the scene.

In an interview while recovering at home, the musician also thanked everyone who rushed to his aid, adding: "If it wasn't for them, I'm not sure if I would be here."

Earlier this month protesters marched on Monks Park Avenue holding placards in support of K and the Black Lives Matter movement.

A fundraising page set up by K's friend Simeon Mccarthy has received more than £55,000 in donations, and has been supported by the band Massive Attack.