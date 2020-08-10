Image caption A family was seen walking on the railway line near Warleigh Weir on Sunday

People have been urged to use a level crossing "in the correct manner" after a family was seen posing for photographs on a railway line.

They were spotted on the line near the Claverton level crossing in Bath on Sunday, close to the Warleigh Weir beauty spot.

British Transport Police said a similar thing happened on Saturday.

Network Rail said "too many people" were "unnecessarily risking serious injury or worse".

Spokesperson Dean Shaw said: "We urge people to use Claverton level crossing near Warleigh Weir in the safe and correct manner.

"We will continue to work closely with British Transport Police to tackle misuse at level crossings."

During the summer up to 800 people a day use Claverton level crossing to get to Warleigh Weir, a popular wild swimming and picnic destination.

In 2018 the crossing had miniature stop lights installed following reports of five "near misses" the previous year.

Nearly 100 train use the line daily, travelling up to 70mph (112km/h).