Image caption K-Dogg has been told he will recover but the scars on his face are likely to remain

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car.

The victim, a 21-year-old musician known as K or K-Dogg, was walking to the bus stop from his job at Southmead Hospital on 22 July.

Police said it was being treated as racially-aggravated due to the language used by the car occupants.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday and released under investigation.

Three other men, two aged 18 and a 22 year old, have also been released under investigation.

A fundraising page to help the musician has raised more than £55,000 - 10 times its original target.