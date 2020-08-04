Image copyright Sam Clarke Image caption The service was held in a supermarket car park after the store shut

A "drive-in" church service was so successful organisers are looking to hold a bigger and better event.

About 300 people turned up for the service run by St Michael's Church, Stoke Gifford, near Bristol, in a Sainsbury's car park.

The Reverend Tom Benyon said despite the church running services online since lockdown, parishioners had "really missed the social element".

He said people could join the singing from their socially-distanced cars.

Image copyright Sam Clarke Image caption A big screen helped those at the back follow the service

Live music from the church music group was played over loudspeakers and a stage and big screen set up.

It was held after the store closed and Rev Benyon said the store manager and staff had been supportive of the event.

The church is now planning to join forces with others in to area to put on a bigger event in the autumn.

Image copyright Sam Clarke Image caption The service was described as "really vibrant, joyful event - full of laughter and hope"

"Like so many churches across the country we've been producing stacks of online services over lockdown, but we've really missed meeting and worshipping together as a church family," he said.

"It was a really vibrant, joyful event - full of laughter and hope."

The Archdeacon of Malmesbury, the Reverend Christopher Bryan, said St Michael's had been "wonderfully imaginative and creative in offering the drive-in service".