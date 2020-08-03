Image caption K-Dogg has been told he will recover but the scars on his head from his facial injuries are likely to remain

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a racially-aggravated attack on the musician K-Dogg after he finished work.

The artist, who is also known as K, was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car shortly after finishing his NHS shift at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

In the latest arrest a 22 year-old was detained on Sunday.

Two other men, both aged 18, were arrested on Saturday on the same charge.

Police are treating the attack on 22 July as racially-aggravated owing to what they said was racist language used by the occupants of the car that hit him.

All three suspects have been released under investigation.

Supt Andy Bennett of Avon and Somerset Police said: "I hope this third arrest provides further reassurance to the victim and the wider community about how seriously we’re treating this incident.”

On Sunday a Black Lives Matter demonstration took place, with protesters leaving placards at the spot where K-Dogg was attacked.

A fundraising page to help the musician has raised nearly £45,000.