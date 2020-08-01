Image caption K is a musician and was due to play at St Paul's Carnival in Bristol this summer before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker.

The victim, a 21-year-old musician known as K or K-Dogg, was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop from his job at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, on 22 July.

He suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested on Saturday morning and are in custody.

Police said the incident is being treated as racially-aggravated due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car.

A fundraising page to help the singer has raised more than £28,000.

The car involved in the incident has been seized and a full forensic examination is being carried out on it, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Supt Andy Bennett said he wanted to stress there is no information to indicate there is a further risk to the public.

"If anyone does have any concerns or worries then I would urge them to speak to officers within their local neighbourhood policing team who will be happy to answer any questions they can," he added.

The fundraising page to help the singer was set up by a friend to help K-Dogg recover from his injuries.

Bristol band Massive Attack posted on Facebook saying they had donated money to help K-Dogg and his family recover from this "horrific attack".

Supt Bennett said he wanted to thank all members of the public who had shown support for K-Dogg by either providing police with information or making gestures of solidarity with him.

"Bristol is a wonderful city full of diverse communities and I continue to be heartened by its reactions to incidents such as this," he said.

Doctors have said it will take a minimum of six months before K-Dogg is able to do most things again.

He has been left permanently scarred, with surgeons unable to remove glass and grit in his face.