Image caption K is a musician and was due to play at St Paul's Carnival in Bristol this summer before if was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

A fundraising page for a young NHS worker who was seriously injured by a car in a racially-aggravated attack has reached more than £28,000.

The 21-year-old musician, known as K or K-Dogg, was attacked while walking to the bus stop from his job at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, on 22 July.

Witnesses said a dark blue Honda Accord was deliberately driven at him before two men shouted racial abuse at him.

So far more than 1,800 people have made a donation.

The GoFundMe page originally had a target of £5,000.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption K-Dogg, who was injured in a racially-aggravated attack, has called for change

The crowdfunding page was set up by Simeon Mccarthy, from Fishponds, Bristol, "to help his close friend".

He said the money would be paid directly to K-Dogg to help his recovery.

"K-Dogg has a long road ahead of him to recover physically and even longer mentally," Mr Mccarthy wrote.

"This money will be paid straight to K-Dogg to support him in his recovery in whichever way he see's fit, as he will be out of work for a long time and is going to need a lot of support."

The Bristol band Massive Attack also posted on Facebook saying they had donated money to help K-Dogg and his family recover from this "horrific attack".