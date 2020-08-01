K-Dogg Bristol race attack: Fundraiser reaches £28,000
A fundraising page for a young NHS worker who was seriously injured by a car in a racially-aggravated attack has reached more than £28,000.
The 21-year-old musician, known as K or K-Dogg, was attacked while walking to the bus stop from his job at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, on 22 July.
Witnesses said a dark blue Honda Accord was deliberately driven at him before two men shouted racial abuse at him.
So far more than 1,800 people have made a donation.
The GoFundMe page originally had a target of £5,000.
The crowdfunding page was set up by Simeon Mccarthy, from Fishponds, Bristol, "to help his close friend".
He said the money would be paid directly to K-Dogg to help his recovery.
"K-Dogg has a long road ahead of him to recover physically and even longer mentally," Mr Mccarthy wrote.
"This money will be paid straight to K-Dogg to support him in his recovery in whichever way he see's fit, as he will be out of work for a long time and is going to need a lot of support."
The Bristol band Massive Attack also posted on Facebook saying they had donated money to help K-Dogg and his family recover from this "horrific attack".