Image copyright Geograph/Rick Crowley Image caption New houses are to be built on the site of the old police station

A council claims it was unaware "legal squatters" were living in an old police station when it granted planning permission to develop the site.

Bath and North East Somerset Council approved plans to build nine new homes on the site in Keynsham.

The 12 property guardians living there, who pay low rent to look after the vacant building, were told to get out with a month's notice.

They said the council should have done more to protect them.

The council approved plans for the site in May and eviction notices were issued last month, meaning the residents need to leave by 12 August.

In April the government announced a three-month ban on evictions for people living in rented accommodation in England and Wales as part of emergency coronavirus legislation. This was later extended until 23 August.

But the rules only apply to tenants and not to property guardians.

Image caption Sean Burcher and Laura Davies both received eviction notices

One resident, Laura Davies, 26, said it was "not fair".

"I put it [the responsibility] on the council, because they know we're in the middle of a pandemic.

"They know restrictions are in place to protect tenants from being evicted. Why do we not have those same protections?"

Resident Matt Woodcock said the council "overlooked us".

"They should have given us more time with the current situation.

"I'm struggling to find anywhere in my price range. I might have to stay with friends for the time being."

Another resident, Sean Burcher, said having only a month's notice to move was "an issue".

"Even a room in a shared house is proving difficult at the moment."

A council spokesperson said: "At the time of the application, we were not aware that the building was being lived in and no representations were received from anyone living there.

"The lawful use of the current building is as a police station, not a residential dwelling, and as such the application was determined in line with this."