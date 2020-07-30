Image copyright Facebook Image caption The debate was chaired by Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire

A slave-linked charity is being urged to open up its buildings as a base for black businesses in Bristol.

The call for the Society of Merchant Venturers (SMV) to act was made by Desmond Brown during a debate, chaired by Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire

Mr Brown, Avon and Somerset chair on the parliamentary Lammy Review, said: "They should give us a building we can manage up in Clifton, one of the big places up there."

The SMV has been asked for comment.

The charity was founded in the 13th Century, and set up Bristol's part in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the 17th Century.

It now oversees and manages nine primary and secondary schools, provides housing for older people and also owns several buildings in the city.

Mr Brown has called for it to open up Clifton's Merchants' Hall, which is currently used as a conference and wedding venue.

Image copyright Geograph/Eirian Evans Image caption Desmond Brown said the Merchants' Hall could be used as a base for black businesses

"They can put it out to commercial interests or projects or we can put some black businesses up there," Mr Brown explained.

He also added that a lot of positive work had been done with the charity over the past five years, helped by the appointment of Marti Burgess.

Also taking part in Beyond statues? How can we make Bristol more equal? debate was charity project worker, Sakiya Ghalib, who works for the social cohesion organisation, Integrate UK, broadcaster, Patrick Hart, and academic and social entrepreneur Dr Marie-Annick Gournet.

'Break down barriers'

Mr Hart also said since the Black Lives Matter protests, his daughter had set up an Instagram group listing black businesses.

He said it enabled black businesses to advertise each other's services and "feel empowered".

The panel called for more work to be done to get school pupils from different parts of the city to meet each other as a way of breaking down cultural barriers.