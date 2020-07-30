Image copyright PA Media Image caption A total of 36 employees at the site are self-isolating

More than a third of workers at a concrete-making plant in Avonmouth have now tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 36 employees at the site which supplies the construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station are self-isolating.

The Balfour Beatty plant employs 90 people across split shifts meaning up to half the team works on site at once.

Eight additional positive cases were confirmed on Wednesday rising from the 28 announced on Tuesday.

Balfour Beatty closed the site and a second deep clean of the facility was planned for this week after the first was carried out at the weekend.

The 36 positive tests in Avonmouth is more cases than the entire city of Bristol recorded in the past week.

Figures updated on Monday showed 18 new cases in the week to 23 July - about 3.9 per 100,000 people - up from eight the week before.

The new cases in Avonmouth will only be counted towards Bristol's total if the workers live in the city.