Image copyright Cleeve Lodge Image caption Margaret said it was "interesting" to read about a Bristolian now living in Dubai

A plea for pen pals from a care home has triggered a flood of emailed letters in less than 24 hours.

Photos of residents were posted on Facebook, asking for pals with interests from travel to Star Wars and knitting.

T'yanna Robinson, 19, who works at the Bristol care home, said the responses, one which came from Australia, brought "joy and excitement".

Margaret, who is in her 80s, said she had "really connected" with her writer.

She said it was "interesting" and "a bit different" to read about a Bristolian now living in Dubai.

Memories

"She was in the Girl Guides and she grew up in Stoke Gifford and went to school here but she's in Dubai now," said Margaret.

"We have really connected because she's done a lot of travelling like me."

Ms Robinson, who is activities coordinator at Cleeve Lodge care home, saw the idea came from a Facebook post in America and she decided to give it a go.

"It's gone a bit mad - we've had 40,000 views and 500 shares and I only posted it yesterday," she said.

Image copyright Cleeve Lodge Image caption Brian wanted to connect with someone who loves Star Wars, Star Trek and Scooby Doo

"One of our ladies said she had had a pen pal in America when she was in her 20s and this has brought back loads of memories.

"You can just tell it brings them joy and excitement and a letter means the world because it's a link to something familiar."

Ms Robinson asked the residents who wanted to take part to write about themselves and then photographed them for social media.

Image copyright Cleeve Lodge Image caption Ms Robinson, who is activities coordinator at Cleeve Lodge care home, saw the idea from a Facebook post in America and decided to give it a go

Among the replies was one from a woman in Australia.

"She sent pictures of herself with a monkey on her back to show where she lives and another replied asking if her children could write to practise their English," said Ms Robinson.

"I'm so glad we did this because they love receiving letters."