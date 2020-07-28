Image copyright Google Image caption The man was targeted in the Southmead area of Bristol last Wednesday

An NHS worker injured when a car was "used as a weapon" against him in a racially aggravated attack says he no longer feels safe going outside.

The 21-year-old, who does not want to be named, was struck by a car in Southmead, Bristol, last Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the driver targeted him deliberately and racist language was used.

"We will bounce back as a family, this will make us stronger. We won't let the haters win," the man added.

WARNING: This article contains images some people may find upsetting.

The Southmead Hospital employee was hit by the car in Monks Park Avenue at about 16:30 BST.

He says he has at least six months of recovery ahead of him after suffering a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

"I don't feel safe to walk outside and I can't play football, record my music, go to the gym or even sleep.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else, I want people to be aware," said the man, who thanked those who helped him at the scene.

His mother said he had to undergo four hours of plastic surgery to remove glass from his face after the car was "used as a weapon" and "drove at him, mounting the pavement".

"They saw the colour of his skin and attacked him," she said.

"He was hit so hard it squashed his legs and threw him onto the windscreen and the attackers then screamed racial abuse at him.

"I was told by doctors he was lucky to be alive."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The NHS worker's family released photographs of his injuries

She said "15 people" heard him being called a racist name.

"Why was my son targeted? We are very concerned this will happen again," she said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Southmead Hospital and was discharged the following day.

Police said witnesses described seeing two men run off from the vehicle and their accounts suggested it was deliberately driven at him and racist language was used following the collision.

The road was closed while investigators examined the scene and recovered a blue Honda Accord.

Insp Lorna Dallimore said the man was injured in "a deliberate act" which "could have resulted in a fatality".

"It is being treated and investigated as racially aggravated assault," she added.

Bristol's deputy mayor, Asher Craig, described the attack as "appalling and sickening".

"We stand in solidarity with this citizen and condemn the abhorrent behaviour of the perpetrators," she added.