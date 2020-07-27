Image copyright PA Media Image caption The facility supplies the Hinkley Point C construction site

A concrete-making plant supplying the construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station has been closed after 22 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Balfour Beatty said the Avonmouth site in Bristol was closed until further notice to reduce the virus's spread.

It said the plant was deep cleaned over the weekend and the NHS Test and Trace procedure had been initiated.

It said this had "so far shown no impact" on the Hinkley Point C site.

"We continue to engage with all those affected and remain committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public," a spokesman added.