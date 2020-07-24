Image copyright Google Image caption The motorway was closed overnight on Saturday, 18 July

A man who died after he was struck by two cars while walking on a motorway has been named by police.

Nicholas Lea, 43, from Bristol, was hit between junctions 1 and 2 of the M32 just before midnight on Saturday.

He died at the scene and the road was closed overnight.

Avon and Somerset Police said the cars involved were a grey Mitsubishi Lancer and a black Audi A3. The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.