Image copyright Google Image caption The man was targeted along Monks Park Avenue in Southmead on Wednesday

A car was deliberately driven into a man who was subjected to "racist language" by the occupants in Bristol, police say.

The victim was in Southmead when he was struck by the car on Wednesday. Two people were then seen running away.

The man, aged in his 20s, suffered head injuries but was discharged from hospital the next day.

Avon and Somerset Police are treating the collision, in Monks Park Avenue, as a racially-aggravated serious assault.

Witnesses described seeing two men run off from the vehicle following the collision, at about 16:30 BST.

Det Insp Danielle Underwood said: "We're still in the early stages of our investigation, but the account of the victim and initial witnesses suggest a vehicle was deliberately driven at the victim and racist language was used following the collision.

"I appreciate and share the concerns people have about this incident and I'd stress that it's subject to a very thorough investigation."

The road was closed on Wednesday while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a dark blue Honda Accord in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.