Image caption The misconduct hearing took place at Avon and Somerset Police HQ in Portishead

A married police officer who sent a photo of his genitals to a woman he met while on duty has been sacked for gross misconduct.

PC Toby Rideout abused his position by hiding his month-long affair with the woman, Avon and Somerset Police's chief constable Andy Marsh ruled.

The officer said he concealed the sexual relationship because he did not want his wife to find out.

Mr Marsh said the "appropriate sanction" was dismissal without notice.

The misconduct hearing in Portishead was told PC Rideout gave the woman his personal phone number and Facebook details while attending a traffic accident in Allison Road, Brislington, on 8 March.

But the constable did not tell either his tutor when he got back in the car or his boss at Broadbury Road police station in Bristol.

He claimed he did not know it was wrong to get sexually involved with a member of the public if they were not a victim or a witness.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Avon and Somerset Police's chief constable Andy Marsh called it "a particularly serious case"

Barrister Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, said officers were required to inform a manager if they entered a relationship with someone they met on duty.

He said PC Rideout would have known that because he had served as a community support officer for six years before becoming a constable seven months ago.

PC Rideout claimed the woman threatened to tell his wife about their affair and he only sent the graphic photo of himself in uniform because she demanded it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"This is 100% a one-off. I've embarrassed myself and the organisation," he said.

He admitted discreditable conduct and breaching standards of professional behaviour on authority, respect and courtesy but denied breaking honesty and integrity rules.

His Police Federation representative, Mark Loker, said: "At the time, the officer did not think he was abusing his position."

However, Mr Marsh found the case proven on all counts, adding: "I do not find it credible that PC Rideout did not know his behaviour was wrong."