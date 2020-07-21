Image caption The panel heard the officer's dealings involved "substantial amounts of money"

A police officer hid the fact he was running a second-hand car dealership with a man who had known associates in organised crime, a hearing was told.

Transactions involving thousands of pounds passed through his bank account from his business partner's companies, an Avon and Somerset Police misconduct hearing was told.

The panel heard the dealings involved "substantial amounts of money".

The officer, who cannot be named, has since resigned from the force.

The hearing is being held remotely with an instruction that no person or business in the case can be identified, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Names have been replaced by colours, apart from the officer involved who is only referred to as Officer W.

The officer was given luxury cars to drive, including Range Rovers, Mercedes, Audis and BMWs, as part of the deal.

'Reputational harm'

Barrister Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, said: "We have an admission by the officer that he was putting money into a business which he knew was in financial difficulty and this business folded in 2018.

"Just having a business interest in a successful business has the potential of reputational harm but having a financial interest in an unsuccessful business has huge potential for reputational harm."

Officer W admitted he had a business interest with his partner, referred to as Red, but insisted it did not begin until April 2018.

"Money was going in and out of the officer's bank account from and to various businesses belonging to Red," Mr Ley-Morgan said.

"These are substantial amounts of money being paid from Red's company to the officer."

Mr Ley-Morgan said a "huge amount of evidence" left the officer with no option but to admit a business relationship with Red that he previously denied.

He added Red's business was "surrounded" by "well-known criminals" and the officer did not notify the police about them.

The hearing continues.