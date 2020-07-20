Image caption There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight

Police investigating the stabbing of a man in Bristol have arrested a woman.

Men seen brandishing machetes and chasing three people through the St Pauls area before the stabbing are still being hunted.

The female suspect, 19, was detained on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim, who was found in Franklyn Street just after 19:30 BST on Friday, was taken to hospital before he was later discharged.

The men with machetes were seen running down Grosvenor Road before he was attacked.

The female suspect has been released while inquiries continue.

Following the stabbing, Avon and Somerset Police cordoned off part of Franklyn Street and kept officers in the area overnight.