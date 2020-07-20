Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were stabbed in Stapleton Road on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Bristol.

Police said the two men sustained stab injuries at a premises in Stapleton Road at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.

One of the victims, a 43-year-old man, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 39-year-old man held on suspicion of attempted murder has been released while investigations continue.

Another man, aged 33, who was arrested on suspicion of affray has also been released under investigation.