Pedestrian killed on M5 near Bristol

A man died when he was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Bristol in the early hours.

Police were called to the southbound junction 20, near Clevedon, at 04:30 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had spoken to the driver involved in the collision, and had also informed the next-of-kin of the man who died.

The motorway remains closed between junction 19, near Portishead, and junction 21 near Weston-super-Mare.