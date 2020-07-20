Pedestrian killed on M5 near Bristol
- 20 July 2020
A man died when he was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Bristol in the early hours.
Police were called to the southbound junction 20, near Clevedon, at 04:30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said they had spoken to the driver involved in the collision, and had also informed the next-of-kin of the man who died.
The motorway remains closed between junction 19, near Portishead, and junction 21 near Weston-super-Mare.