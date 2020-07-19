Image copyright Google Image caption The motorway was closed overnight

A man has died after he was struck by two cars while walking on a motorway.

It happened between junctions 1 and 2 of the M32 in Bristol just before midnight on Saturday.

The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed overnight for accident investigation work.

The two cars involved were a grey Mitsubishi Lancer and a black Audi A3, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

The road reopened at 06:00 BST on Sunday.