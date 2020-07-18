Image caption There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight

Three men seen carrying machetes after a man was stabbed in Bristol are being sought by police.

The victim was found in Franklyn Street in St Pauls just after 19:30 BST on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene by witnesses who said they had seen the armed men chasing three other people in Grosvenor Road.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officers said.

Avon and Somerset Police cordoned off part of Franklyn Street and kept officers in the area overnight.

Image caption Part of Franklyn Street was cordoned off

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers carried out a search but found no trace of the suspects.

"Police remain in the area carrying out house-to-house and other enquiries."