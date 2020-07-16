Jen Reid: Bristol Black Lives Matter statue being removed
An operation has begun to remove a sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester from the plinth where the statue of Bristol slave trader Edward Colston once stood.
The sculpture of Jen Reid was erected at the spot where an Edward Colston statue was pulled down during protests.
Ms Reid had been photographed standing on the empty plinth.
Mayor Marvin Rees said it was up to the people of Bristol to decide what would replace the Colston statue.