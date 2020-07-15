Image caption The National Union of Journalists has warned about the "threat to democracy" over the planned cuts

Redundancies at two local newspapers pose "a grave threat" to Bristol's democracy, a union has warned.

All nine news reporters at the Bristol Post are at risk along with all staff at the Western Daily Press.

"Fewer journalists means fewer people to question those in power," a spokesperson for the National Union of Journalists said.

The owner of the two titles, Reach, said it was "proud" of its Bristol papers and the "vital role" they play.

"Reach continues to consult with colleagues and trade unions over the proposed changes which are subject to a minimum-45 day statutory consultation period," the statement added.

"The pandemic has seen significant declines in local advertising, so these changes are required and are about us operating more efficiently to protect local journalism and our news brands for the long-term."

Reach, which was created in March 2018 when Trinity Mirror bought the Daily Express and other titles, saw a 13% drop in revenue last year amid a continued decline in print newspaper sales.

'Grave threat'

The firm, which also runs the Bristol Live website, announced the cuts earlier in July.

In a meeting with staff on Wednesday, bosses told employees that 22 of 38 at-risk posts would be going. Nationally, Reach is cutting 550 jobs.

It comes after the editor of the Post, Mike Norton, left his job after 15 years in the role.

Paul Breedon, the NUJ's Bristol chapel chair, added in a letter to be sent to Bristol's MPs that the firm's proposals pose "a grave threat to our media and democracy".

"Hard-working journalists who have spent the summer supporting their employer during the Covid crisis, doing more work for less money, now face weeks of worry before they know whether they will lose their jobs.

"Any further cuts to Reach's depleted team of newsgatherers will be a grave threat to the health of Bristol's media and to local democracy."