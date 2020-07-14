Image copyright Plaster Communications Image caption #WhoseFuture Campaign Manager for Rising Arts, Rosa ter Kuile said: "Recent events have shown us that our work has never been so important."

Young artists have had their work displayed on billboards to “amplify the voices" of under-represented people.

The #WhoseFuture campaign showcases the work of 37 young Bristol artists and will run for four months.

The first theme uses illustrations, photography and digital art to reflect on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Artist Ella Trudgeon, 22, said youth voices, especially those of young people of colour, needed to be “valued” more.

She has shared her illustrations on environmentalism and race for the project.

“I hope that people can look at the work and just put some time into learning about these artists and what they’re saying," she said.

Image copyright Plaster Communications Image caption Ella Trudgeon, 22, said youth voices, especially those of young people of colour, needed to be "valued" more.

The campaign was launched by Rising Arts Agency, with the support of Bristol City Council and media company Out Of Hand.

Rising Arts Agency is made up of people aged 16 to 30.

Bristol councillor Asher Craig said: “#WhoseFuture is a testament to the insight that our young people have and the power they can bring to city wide conversations.”

Bristol-born digital illustrator, Parys Gardner, 25, said: “It’s so rare that people of colour get to speak for ourselves on our own experiences through art.”

Image copyright Plaster Communications Image caption Parys Gardner said it should not be "abnormal" for a young voice to be valued.

Rosa Ter Kuile, project manager, said: “It's been incredible to see the reaction and I feel like it’s sparked something.

“We want to make sure young people are valued and seen as leaders.”

Art used in the campaign will be sold as a book and funds raised will go back into the project.