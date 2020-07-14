Image caption The zoo had warned earlier in the summer about its finances

Bristol Zoo says it is "cautiously optimistic" for its future despite earlier fears about its finances.

The attraction reopened on Tuesday after being closed for more than 110 days due to coronavirus restrictions.

Chief executive Dr Justin Morris previously warned the zoo might have to cut costs through staff redundancies and reducing the number of animals.

He said the charity would be "taking stock" of visitor revenue in the autumn.

Bristol Zoological Society also runs Wild Place, on the outskirts of the city, which reopened on 19 June.

Previously the zoo and its sister attraction warned it may never fully recover from having to close its two sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It came after voicing its "disappointment" at a £100m government rescue package which the charity said "would not have any significant positive impact for larger charitable zoos".

Dr Morris said the zoo now had "no intention" of reducing the number of animals, which total about 9,500.

He said despite limiting admission to 25% of daily capacity, 98% of the pre-booked tickets had been sold.

"July and August are normally very busy for the society... we have to focus on the next few weeks and months to understand visitor revenue going forward.

"At Wild Place we've had more consistent numbers rather than big weather-related peaks and troughs in visitors.

"Maybe over time this could be a very positive outcome, we're cautiously optimistic for the future."