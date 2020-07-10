Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption CEO Dave Lees said action was needed to allow the airport recover and thrive in the longer term

Almost 100 members of staff at Bristol Airport are set to be made redundant due to the downturn in the airline industry caused by the coronavirus.

The airport directly employs about 400 people and just under a quarter of the roles are under threat.

Bristol Airport would normally expect 27,000 passengers a day during the summer, but when it reopened on 1 July only 2,000 travellers were checked-in.

CEO Dave Lees said the cuts would protect the future of the airport.

Unions are being consulted, with the staff at risk working in areas including customer services and administration.

Although numbers have improved since the beginning of July, it is still a long way off the average for this time of year.

The airport has already taken measures such as placing staff on furlough, introducing salary reductions and reducing capital costs.

Mr Lees said: "It is with much regret that we are having to make the announcement which will impact on our people during this difficult period, however we need to ensure that we are making the right decisions to protect the future outlook of the airport.

"It is imperative we take appropriate action to ensure the airport is best placed to recover and thrive in the longer term, and serve our region whilst protecting the majority of jobs and the people who will play a key role in our future."

Bristol is the latest airport to announce plans for redundancies. Leeds Bradford said it would need to cut a similar number of roles and Belfast International among others set to cut jobs.