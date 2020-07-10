Image copyright East Bristol Auctions Image caption The badge of rank, which has an estimate of £4,000 to £6,000, was worn by Julian Glover in Star Wars' The Empire Strikes Back

A badge of rank worn by Julian Glover in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is being put up for auction by the actor after a "sort out" in lockdown.

The veteran actor, who also starred in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, wore it playing General Veers in 1980.

It is among 250 lots, including Mr Glover's costume and script from Indiana Jones, being sold by the actor.

East Bristol Auctions said he had "lots more" 30 years ago but "binned" items, thinking they had no value.

The 85-year-old is best known for playing villain Walter Donavan in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Bond villain Aristotle Kristatos in For Your Eyes Only, and General Veers in The Empire Strikes Back.

Image copyright East Bristol Auctions Image caption The auction also includes the watch and overcoat Mr Glover wore playing villain Walter Donavan in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The auction includes signed photographs, costumes, props and memorabilia, acquired over a lifetime.

Mr Glover said he had been "terribly lucky" being in "so many iconic films" but had "quite a lot of stuff" and wanted to share it.

"I have, not so much collected as not thrown away, quite a lot of things that I enjoyed and still enjoy," he said.

"But now that I am the age I am, it's time to let them go and I thought other people might get as much pleasure out of them as I do."

Image copyright East Bristol Auctions Image caption Mr Glover's personal script from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, with all his handwritten directions, notes and line changes, is also included in the auction

Along with the badge of rank, the auction also includes the watch and overcoat Mr Glover wore in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, and his personal script.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the badge was an "iconic piece of Star Wars memorabilia" that had already attracted a "raft of interest".

"During lockdown he had a good sort out and when I first unwrapped the badge, I got a little tingle in my spine," he said.

"It is so rare, it could genuinely sell for a fortune."

The lots are due to go under the hammer in Bristol on 24 July.