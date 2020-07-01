Edward Colston statue: Man, 24, in criminal damage arrest
- 1 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.
A bronze memorial to the 17th Century slave merchant was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 and dumped into Bristol harbour.
Avon and Somerset Police said it would review footage of a "small group of people" filmed pulling down the statue with ropes.
A 24-year-old has been held on suspicion of criminal damage.
The investigation remains ongoing.