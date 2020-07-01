Image copyright PA Media Image caption The statue of Edward Colston was pushed into the harbour after being toppled by protesters

A man has been arrested in connection with the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

A bronze memorial to the 17th Century slave merchant was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 and dumped into Bristol harbour.

Avon and Somerset Police said it would review footage of a "small group of people" filmed pulling down the statue with ropes.

A 24-year-old has been held on suspicion of criminal damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.