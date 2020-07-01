Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Oliver McGowan was mildly autistic and had epilepsy and learning difficulties

The death of a teenager who was was prescribed medication against his and his parents' wishes is being investigated by police.

Oliver McGowan, 18, from Bristol, was being treated for a seizure at the city's Southmead Hospital in 2016 when he was given Olanzapine to sedate him.

His inquest said a rare side-effect of the drug contributed to his death.

Avon and Somerset Police said it would "interview a number of individuals" as part of its inquiry.

The force said it would then seek advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. It is understood no arrests have been made.

Oliver, from Emerson's Green, was mildly autistic and had epilepsy and learning difficulties.

'Ignored in life'

He was admitted to hospital on 22 October 2016 after suffering a seizure and was prescribed Olanzapine on 25 October to manage any potential psychosis.

At his inquest, in 2018, his parents said they had repeatedly insisted he should not be given the drug because he had reacted badly to it in the past and because he did not have a mental health diagnosis.

Oliver's temperature rose after being give the drug and he showed signs of neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS) - a rare side-effect. He died on 11 November.

The coroner concluded Olanzapine had caused Oliver to suffer from NMS, which was a "a significant contributory factor" in his death.

In a statement, his mother Paula McGowan said: "Oliver's voice was wilfully ignored in life and up until now has been muted in death.

"We embrace the police doing a full and thorough investigation. Oliver made it clear to paramedics and doctors he was not to be administered anti-psychotic medication.

"We, as Oliver's parents, knew him best and told all doctors that we did not give permission for anti-psychotic medication to be administered."

A North Bristol NHS Trust spokesperson said: "We will not be commenting on an ongoing police investigation."