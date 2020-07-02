Bristol balloon fiesta flypast to take place over city
This year's Bristol Balloon fiesta will still go ahead - but only as a "flypast" in the sky.
Organisers of the annual event have been forced to cancel the usual on-the-ground activities at Ashton Court because of social distancing rules.
The flypast will take place next month, with balloons taking to the skies over the city.
There will also be a virtual "nightglow" when tethered balloons light their burners in time to music.
Chris Allcock, Bristol International Balloon Fiesta chair, said he was "deeply saddened" a gathering could not take place as usual.
"But we have been working with our balloonists and the authorities to create an event which adheres to the social-distancing restrictions.
"We are inviting Bristolians to watch the balloons from the safety of their own doorsteps and gardens," he said.
"We're asking people to give them a wave as they fly past Bristol's communities."
The flypast will take place on a yet-to-be-decided date between 1 and 14 August.
The virtual nightglow, organised in conjunction with BBC Radio Bristol, will take place at a private location on 8 August and will be available to watch online.
The event is the largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe and normally attracts more than 500,000 visitors each year.