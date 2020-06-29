Image caption Carlton Moyston was said to be a popular member of staff

Tributes have been paid to a hospital driver who died after contracting coronavirus.

Carlton Moyston, 61, had worked at the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust since 1998.

He died at the Bristol Royal Infirmary on 23 June, after testing positive for the disease.

The trust's chief executive Robert Woolley described him as "a very well-known and popular member of staff".

He said: "Carlton will be greatly missed and we are ensuring that staff have access to support to help them at this difficult time."

Mr Moyston started working for the trust as a security officer before becoming a driver, which involved him driving the hospital's free bus and its lorries.