A key speaker at Bristol's Black Lives Matter protest is making a documentary to "raise awareness on the social inequalities in the city".

Daniel Edmund, who runs the social enterprise Milk for Tea, said he wanted to "champion diverse voices".

His project follows on from the protest which resulted in the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

"The documentary will be a series that will reconcile and bring healing to the black community," Mr Edmund said.

He added: "It will broaden the scope of the often narrow range of experiences the media industry promotes."

The Colston statue was thrown into Bristol's harbour during the protest on 7 June and had been a source of controversy in the city for years, with repeated calls for it to be removed.

It was recovered on 11 June and is set to become a museum exhibit, alongside protestors' placards from the demonstration.

The documentary series is in the early production stage, and will explore topics around gender and race inequality in the workplace, schools and healthcare systems.

Mr Edmund, who lives in Bristol and is a public speaker focussing on men's mental health, says the dialogues in each episode will aim to recognise racism existing in the UK and help make a positive change.

He was featured on TEDX Talks Bristol in 2015 and also made a video in response to the death of George Floyd.

Following the Black Lives Matter protests across the UK, Mr Edmund said he had been inspired to take a step into political leadership and his ambition is to stand for the position of Bristol Mayor in the future.

"That would be where I am best placed to bring about the reconciliation, healing and unity this country needs, and that means serving everyone not just those who think and look like me," he said.

"We need other people around the country who want to step up into that place of leadership and do it with compassion, with love and humanity, but also do it with authority, as well as unifying people."

The documentary series is scheduled to be released next year.