Bristol's new city poet has pledged to make his work "inclusive" of all community voices and to highlight "social and environmental injustice".

Caleb Parkin, 36, says the city has a reputation for being "green", but he wants to "push things further".

The annual role is designed to "tap into public opinion" and "reflect on what makes the city tick".

"I consider myself a queer poet; I use that term to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community," he said.

"I want to include all of our voices, to use poetry to connect issues such a gender, sexuality and environmentalism."

"I am very interested in writing about issues surrounding ecology and nature, and how toxic masculinity is linked to environmental destruction."

'Nourish and support'

Mr Parkin is the third city poet appointed by the Bristol Cultural Development Partnership, an organisation which seeks to promote Bristol's art, culture and heritage.

The role pays £5,000 for 10 formal poems and "engaging local communities and young people with poetry."

Mr Parkin added: "I'm aware many people have suffered recently, with bereavements and lockdown. So I also want to use my poetry to help nourish people and support their well-being.

"We're living through a period of great uncertainty and I know poetry has a role to play in comforting those in need."

Previous poets include Miles Chambers and Vanessa Kisuule, both high-profile black writers who reflect on the issues facing the city's minority communities.

They have spoken out over the Black Lives Matter movement and the tearing down of 17th Century city slave trader Edward Colston's statue.

'Take action'

Despite not being from a BAME background, Mr Parkin hopes to be "inclusive" of all voices, to represent people of colour and other communities

He said: "Poems can inspire people to take action. I want to go out and talk to people from different communities and allow individuals speak in their own words."

"My role in this sense is to listen, make space and sometimes just get out of the way."